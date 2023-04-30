It's a wrap for Katha: Kiara Advani shares pictures with Kartik Aaryan from 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' sets

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 30 : Kiara Adv has finally completed shooting for her upcoming movie 'SatyaPrem Ki Katha'. On Saturday, the actor dropped pictures from the wrap-up celebrations.

Taking to Instagram, Kiara shared a series of pictures from the celebration.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CrnqXsIPNXI/

The first picture is clicked from a monitor on the sets of the film which feature Kiara in the frame.

In the second image, Kiara along with Kartik Aaryan looking at their shot in the camera.

She shared a photo of a cake with 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' written on it.

As no celebration is complete without a group picture.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "And it's a film wrap for Katha. #SatyapremkiKatha. A film very close to my heart, a journey I will never forget, an experience I will cherish forever. Fortunate to have worked with the most passionate cast and crew who have put their heart and soul into our film. I've made new friends on this journey who I will love and value forever. My director @sameervidwans Sir, you've created magic."

She also said how she will miss working with Kartik and the rest of the cast, "@kartikaaryan @shareenmantri @karandontsharma I'll miss the trinity @gajrajrao Sir #SupriyaPathak Ma'am @anooradha_patel Maasi @siddharthranderia Sir @shikhatalsa and our entire cast Thank you for making me a better performer with your stellar performances.. @kamera002 you're the best. Sajid Sir @nadiadwalagrandson @namahpictures and team for making the journey soooo smooth..and to my very own squad Thank you for being my solid support through this challenging role @makeupbylekha @mehakoberoi @natashavohra6 @raveesh_dhanu @jubinrajeshdesai. Can't wait to share our world with you in cinemas on the 29th of June."

As soon as the post was uploaded, the actor's fans and industry friends chimed in the comment section.

Actor Gajraj Rao wrote, "Thank you @kiaraaliaadv for the wonderful Colaboration... indeed it was a memorable journey..."

Director Sameer Vidwans commented, "You are simply wonderful Kiara! Thank you for putting your heart and soul in Katha. No one could have played Katha better than you. It has been a wonderful journey."

Kartik Aaryan re-shared Kiara's post on his Insta handle and wrote, "Few days to go but now shooting without Katha will feel empty...SatyaPrem will miss Katha."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CroQsAmtDP2/

Kartik also showed his excitement for shooting the rest of the film at his favourite place.

He wrote, "Can't wait for SatyaPrem Ki Katha Shooted at my favourite place."

Helmed by Sameer Vidhwans, and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film is all set to hit the theatres on June 29, 2023. In the film, Kartik will be seen romancing Kiara Adv. The film marks the actor's second collaboration after the blockbuster 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', which was released in 2022.

The film sparked controversy due to its earlier title Satyanarayan Ki Katha, which translates to the story of Satyanarayan, which is another name for the Hindu god Vishnu.

In 2021, director Sameer Vidwans issued a statement to announce the change in title. Kartik also reposted the statement on his official Instagram account which said that the title will be changed to avoid hurting sentiments, even if that's purely unintentional.

"A title of the film is something that emerges orgcally through the creative process. We have taken a decision to change the title of our recently announced film 'Satyanarayan ki Katha' to avoid hurting sentiments, even if that's purely unintentional. Producers of the film and the creative team also are in complete support of this decision. We will be announcing a new title for our love story in the due course of our journey. Sincerely, Sameer Vidwans," the statement read.

And finally, in 2022, the makers changed the film's name to 'Satyaprem Ki Katha'.

Apart from this, Kiara will also be seen sharing screen space with Ram Charan in 'Game Changer'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor