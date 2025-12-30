“It’s All About Surrender”: Rinku Dhawan Reflects on 2025 with Gratitude and Faith

Rinku Dhawan, who is currently seen in Anupamaa, has been a part of the entertainment industry for almost three decades. As she gears up to welcome 2026, she wants to graduate to a more non-materialistic self. She said, "In 2025 I want to leave back that 'I did this and that' and 'it's all about me.' Mera aapki kripa se sab kaam ho raha hai, karte ho tum Kanhaiya, mera naam ho raha hai (With your grace, all my work is getting done; you are the one doing it, O Krishna, but my name is getting the credit)."

This year was marked by a series of heartbreaking accidents and profound losses. Rinku particularly remembers legendary actor Dharmendra, who passed away last month, and mentioned that she had the opportunity to share a stage with him after her stint in reality show Bigg Boss 17 ended. She said, "I feel immensely sad and disheartened about all the disasters that have occurred this year, and my heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. The day I was evicted from Bigg Boss, Dharmendra ji was there to celebrate the New Year episode with us, and I got this wonderful opportunity to perform one of his hit songs, Rafta Rafta. I will cherish this memory forever."

As 2025 is drawing to a close, she shared that she is extremely grateful about her belief in the supreme power. "It's all about surrender with 100% faith and 0% doubt," Rinku ended