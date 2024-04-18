"It's beyond me...": Zendaya unsure about 'Euphoria' Season 3

Washington [US], April 18 : Zendaya has admitted she doesn't know when filming for 'Euphoria' Season 3 will start.

Even though she's an executive producer on the show, Zendaya clarified she doesn't have control over the production schedule. However, she expressed her desire to portray Rue again.

"If it's right for the characters and everything turns out the way it should, of course," Zendaya told me at the 'Challengers' premiere in Los Angeles Tuesday night. "But it's beyond me."

On March 25, HBO declared the delay of 'Euphoria' Season 3, affirming their dedication to delivering an outstanding new season.

"In the interim, we are allowing our in-demand cast to pursue other opportunities," an HBO spokesperson told Variety at the time.

Three days after the announcement, Storm Reid, known for her role as Rue's younger sister Gia, was the first cast member to comment on the delay. Speaking to Variety at the USC's new School of Dramatic Arts' Drama Center opening, she remained hopeful about the eventual arrival of Season 3.

"I would hope the viewers, the audience will be able to finish the show," Reid said. "I think we should handle the show with care. We've put our hearts and soul into it."

Later that day, Variety revealed that creative disagreements contributed to the delay. Levinson suggested a five-year time leap where Rue becomes a private investigator. In contrast, Zendaya suggested a storyline where a sober Rue becomes a surrogate mother.

Recently, Hunter Schafer, who portrays Jules, also commented on the delay.

"I just really miss everybody. Everyone is doing very well in their careers right now," Schafer expressed to Variety at the GQ Global Creativity Awards on April 11. "Everyone's kind of blown up, and so with that comes people traveling a lot. Whatever happens, I'm just excited to get back together once it's time and catch up and hang out."

