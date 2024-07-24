Its official! Benedict Bridgerton takes the lead in 'Bridgerton' season 4

Washington [US], July 24 : Netflix's hit series 'Bridgerton' is gearing up for its highly anticipated fourth season, which will delve into the romantic escapades of Benedict Bridgerton, portrayed by Luke Thompson.

Benedict, often overshadowed in previous seasons, will take centre stage as he navigates his search for love in the upcoming storyline based on Julia Quinn's novel, 'An Offer From a Gentleman,' confirmed Variety.

The focus of season 4 will revolve around Benedict's quest for a mysterious "lady in silver" whom he encounters at a masquerade ball hosted by his mother.

This enigmatic woman revealed to be Sophie Beckett, captures Benedict's heart despite their divergent social backgrounds.

In a statement accompanying the announcement obtained by Variety, Netflix described the season as a journey into the life of the bohemian second son of the Bridgerton family, "Despite his elder and younger brothers both being happily married, Benedict is reluctant to settle down until he meets a captivating Lady in Silver at his mother's masquerade ball."

The decision to elevate Benedict's storyline follows insights shared by new showrunner Jess Brownell, who discussed expanding Benedict's character and unveiling his pansexuality in previous seasons.

Brownell explained, "I knew that people out there had a feeling Benedict might be queer... He's really attracted to someone's spirit. And so it felt like we should make sense of those pieces that were in seasons 1 and 2."

Reflecting on Benedict's evolving journey, Luke Thompson expressed, "Benedict has always been a little lost or free depending on the way you want to look at it. But now he's trying to find something a bit more solid in himself."

Thompson, who has portrayed Benedict since the series inception, steps into the spotlight after supporting roles in earlier seasons focused on his siblings' romantic stories, Daphne and Simon, Anthony and Kate, and Colin and Penelope.

While season 4 marks Benedict's chapter, plans are in place to explore the stories of remaining Bridgerton siblings Eloise, Francesca, Gregory, and Hyacinth in subsequent seasons, staying true to Julia Quinn's eight-book series, according to Variety.

Netflix has confirmed the renewal of the series up to season 4, with potential for further expansion under the guidance of creator Shonda Rhimes and showrunner Jess Brownell.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor