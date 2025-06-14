"I’ve Been Choosing Projects That Challenge Me," Says Criminal Justice Actor Asha Negi

Actress Asha Negi who rose fame after serial Pavitra Rishta is currently promoting her recent launch Criminal justice: A family matter. Asha opened up about there shift from TV to web platform and the challenges of typecasting in an recent interview. Talking about the past and present work Asha told HT that, " I feel when I look back at my journey, how lost and naive I used to be, even like picking my (roles). But even if you're young, you just want to do work. You want to be famous, and you love the whole glamour part of it. But I think with time, as you were, as an actor, as a person, you want to do more meaningful work." The actor stated her recent choices reflect a desire for creative fulfillment and challenges.

She stated that lately, "I've been choosing the kind of work that is meaningful, that challenges me, that maybe sometimes gives me sleepless nights, and that charges me up. I see when I'm really, really passionate about something; after this entire journey, the entire process of doing Criminal Justice was so, so satisfactory."

Asha described the personal fulfillment she found in the show, recalling the excitement she felt sharing her experiences with friends. She noted that she's been drawn to projects and characters that evoke that feeling. Regarding her transition from television to web series, Asha explained that unlearning old habits was a gradual process. She consciously pursued workshops after leaving television, which helped her shed ingrained practices, a fact often pointed out by those familiar with her earlier work.

Asha On Getting typecast

Asha says, unlearning is more challenging than learning, but she wasn't always consciously aware of it happening. This unlearning remains ongoing; progress becomes apparent only in retrospect. Asha also addressed the issue of typecasting, which she faced early in her career. She acknowledged that the industry often defaults to typecasting, understanding that it's easier to categorize actors. She highlighted the risk aversion associated with "anti-casting," where actors are cast against type, a practice she believes can yield exceptional results when executed well. Acknowledging a cyclical nature, she feels she is being typecast again and recognizes the need to take risks to break free.