"I've made it", Rashmika Mandanna super-excited ahead of her performance in IPL opening ceremony

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 31 : The stage is set for the grand opening of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The new sensation of the tinsel town Rashmika Mandanna will be performing for the inaugural ceremony of the IPL at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on March 31.

Rashmika will be joining Tamannaah Bhatia and Arijit Singh for the event.

Sharing the news with fans, Rashmika posted on Instagram, "Get ready for a dazzling and unforgettable evening...@rashmika_mandanna will be performing LIVE during the #TATAIPL Opening Ceremony at the biggest cricket stadium in the world - Narendra Modi Stadium!"

https://www.instagram.com/p/CqZvhDJtVIp/

"National crush on national television!" wrote a fan on Rashmika's post.

The official Twitter handle of the Indian Premier League posted a video of the rehearsal. In that video, Rashmika said, "I always wanted to witness a match. But I never got the opportunity. And today I am performing for the opening ceremony... it's like I made it!"

https://twitter.com/IPL/status/1641494935911403521

Who are Rashmika's favourite cricketers? "Dhoni Sir and Virat Sir", replied the 'Arjun Reddy' actor. Rashmika will next be seen opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Sandeep Reddy Bhanga's 'mal.'

IPL 2023 is set to begin on March 31 with a clash between heavyweights Chennai Super Kings and defending champions Gujarat Titans. The T20 cricket extravaganza will be played across 12 venues with the Narendra Modi Stadium hosting the opener on March 31 and the final of the tournament will be played on May 28 at the same venue in Ahmedabad.

In total 12 venues - Mohali, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Kolkata, Jaipur, Mumbai, Guwahati (Royals' second home) and Dharamsala (Kings' second home) will host the IPL 2023 matches.

For the first time since 2019, the league will return to its customary home-and-away schedule in India where each team will play a total of 14 games. Each team will have home support, playing at their respective home grounds in seven matches while they will play the remaining seven matches at away venues.

