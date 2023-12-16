Jackie Shroff celebrates 40 years of 'Hero'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 16 : It's a special day for veteran actor Jackie Shroff as his hit film 'Hero' completed 40 years on Saturday.

Celebrating his four-decade-long journey, Jackie took to Instagram and shared a video featuring memorable moments from the film.

"From Dust to Star...#Hero #40years," he captioned the post.

Directed by Subhash Ghai, 'Hero' also starred Meenakshi Seshadri and late actors Amrish Puri, Shammi Kapoor, Sanjeev Kumar.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C05e9aTC74-/?hl=en

Ghai also celebrated the 40th anniversary of 'Hero'.

"Today celebrating 40 years of our HERO 1983 launched many of us as

-banner as Mukta arts pvt ltd - Jackie Shroff n Meenaxi Sheshadri - Saroj khan. N her first Filmfare award- singer RESHMA immortal song- singer Anuradha podwal n Manhar Udhas- flute theme by hari prasad chaurasia luxmikant Pyarelal

- ran 75 weeks including chennai Tamilnad- remakes of hero in all south languages were super hit

- And finally mukta arts ltd today Congratulations to every one connected with HERO today n yesterday [?]

Feel blessed. ," he wrote.

'Hero' won hearts not only with its story but also with its music. Each and every song added to the charm of Hero, whether it was 'Pyar Karne Wale Kabhi Darte Nahin', 'Tu Mera Janu Hai' or 'Ding Dong Oh Baby Sing A Song'. The music was composed by Laxmikant-Pyarelal.

Of course, Jackie's acting skills were commendable. The film turned him into an overnight star.

At the moment, Jackie is being lauded for his performance in Prime Video's film 'Mast Mein Rehne Ka'. In the film, he shares screen space with Neena Gupta.

