Jackie Shroff gets nostalgic as 'Tridev' clocks 34 years

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 7 : As 90's classic film 'Trivdev' completes 34 years since its release on Friday, the actor Jackie Shroff shared a special video on social media.

Jackie took to Instagram and posted a video featuring all the moments captured while shooting for 'Tridev'.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CuYLYeLyq2G/

Sharing the video, he wrote, "#34yearsoftridev."

As soon as the video was posted, the actor's fans and industry friends flooded the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "Lol that shit was iconic. Funniest thing is that the movie had this one song which was played in normal speed at the start and then played as a slow version later. Good old 90s."

Another commented, "One of my childhood fav movie."

Rajiv Rai directed the 1989 action thriller Tridev. The leading actors in the film include Sunny Deol, Jackie Shroff, Naseeruddin Shah, Madhuri Dixit, Sangeeta Bijlani, and Sonam. At the 35th Filmfare Awards in 1990, the film received high praise and took home three Filmfare Awards. Additionally, the film was later remade in Telugu under the title Nakshatra Poratam, starring Suman, Bhanuchander, and Arun Pandian.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jackie will be seen in 'Jailer' starring Rajnikanth in the lead role, this movie also includes stars like Ramya Krishnan, Priyanka Arul Mohan and Shiva Rajkumar and Tamannaah Bhatia. The 'Lingaa' actor has teamed up with filmmaker Nelson Dilipkumar for this project.

He will be next seen in 'Baap' alongside Sunny Deol, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff and Mithun Chakraborty.

