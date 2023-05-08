Jackie Shroff organises free medical camp, raises awareness on World Thalassemia Day

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 8 : On the occasion of World Thalassemia Day, actor Jackie Shroff urged people to spread awareness about it among people.

Talking to , Jackie Shroff said, "We are trying to spread awareness about Thalassemia. In kids after every 15 days, blood has to be tested and fresh blood is transfused. The parents are not aware that blood needs to be tested. This is a small thing and awareness should be spread in rural areas too, so that it can be stopped from spreading. Kids are suffering a lot. Seeing their children, parents too are in pain. Before marriage people should get Thalassemia minor checked. "

He orgsed a free medical camp to spread awareness among the tribal people and the forest officers residing there.

Every year on May 8, World Thalassemia Day is commemorated to improve public and policymaker awareness of thalassemia, a chronic blood condition. The Thalassemia International Federation established the day to encourage and improve the morale of individuals who have fought the deadly disease for years.

Thalassemia is a blood disorder which passes down through families and results in an insufficient amount of haemoglobin in the blood, which is responsible for carrying oxygen.

