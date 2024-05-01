Jacqueliene Fernandez recreates ‘Yimmy Yimmy’ with ‘cute co-stars’ post shoot

Mumbai, May 1 Actress Jacqueliene Fernandez recreated her song 'Yimmy Yimmy' after shooting with her “cute co-stars.”

Jacqueline took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a video of herself dancing with children and performing the hookstep of 'Yimmy Yimmy', which has gone viral on social media.

“Post shoot with my cute co stars!!” she wrote as the caption.

Jacqueliene collaborated with the French-Cameroonian artiste Tayc for the music video of 'Yimmy Yimmy', which was dropped in March. The song is also sung by Shreya Ghoshal along with Tayc

Talking about her films, the actress will next be seen in 'Fateh', starring Sonu Sood. It also stars Vijay Raaz. The film showcases the journey of a former gangster hired to guard a young woman.

After ‘Fateh’, Jacqueliene has 'Welcome to the Jungle’, reportedly set for release in Christmas 2024. The first installment of the 'Welcome' series starring Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar, and Paresh Rawal released in 2007.

