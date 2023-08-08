Jacqueline Fernandez and Disha Patani joins Welcome 3 cast

Akshay Kumar's upcoming film, Welcome 3, will feature Jacqueline Fernandez and Disha Patani as female leads.Reportedly, Jacqueline and Disha have signed the film, putting an end to the usual conflict around female protagonists that emerges before every Welcome sequel. “Jacqueline Fernandez and Disha Patani have signed on to play the female leads of this comic caper. Every Welcome film has a conflict around the female protagonist, and this one too will stay true to the world of this franchise."

"Both Jacqueline and Disha will bring the right amount of confusion to the story", added sources.Reportedly, Welcome 3 is also reuniting the Munna Bhai MBBS duo, Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi. The two of them will be replacing Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar for the roles of Majnu bhai and Uday Shetty.The sources close to the development also revealed that the entire cast of Welcome 3 had a photoshoot at the Empire Studio in Andheri last week, reported Pinkvilla. “Earlier last week, Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Firoz Nadiadwala and Ahmed Khan met at Empire Studio for a photo shoot of Welcome 3

