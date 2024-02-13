Jacqueline Fernandez Files Harassment Complaint Against Ex-Boyfriend Sukesh Chandrashekhar

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez has filed a complaint with Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora against alleged conman and ex-boyfriend Sukesh Chandrashekhar, alleging that he was harassing her and threatening her from inside a jail. In her letter sent a few days ago to the police chief with the subject line: systemic failure in prosecution witness protection, Jacqueline said, “I am responsible citizen, who has found herself inadvertently embroiled in a case that has far-reaching implications for the rule of law and the sanctity of our judicial system. As a prosecution witness in a case registered by the special cell, I write to you amidst a harrowing ordeal of psychological pressure and targeted intimidation campaigns.”

Jacqueline, sent the letter from her official email ID to the police chief Arora and Special Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch). One of the specialized units has been asked to initiate a preliminary inquiry on the complaint along with which the actor has attached three news articles published in December last year. In her letter, Jacqueline has urged the top cop for immediate intervention into the matter that not only threatens her safety, but also jeopardises the integrity of the legal processes.

“A man identifying himself as Sukesh is an accused, sitting behind bars in Mandoli Jail, and threatening her with intimidating tactics in open public domain,” it said, adding that an FIR under IPC sections should be registered against him to ensure her protection as a “prosecution witness” in a case under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).“These actions do not merely impinge upon my individual rights; they strike at the heart of our justice system. The principle of witness protection, which is fundamental to the administration of justice, has been compromised, undermining the credibility and efficacy of our legal institutions,” she stated. Jacqueline asked commissioner Arora to initiate a comprehensive and transparent investigation into how the accused has managed to maintain external communications despite his incarceration. “It is imperative that all communication channels available to the accused be scrutinized and stringent measures be implemented to prevent further abuse,” she said.

In December last year, Jacqueline moved a Delhi court to seek directions to restrain Sukesh from sending letters, messages, or statements to her. Jacqueline is a witness in the FIR being investigated by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) concerning the ₹200 crore money laundering and extortion case linked to Sukesh. Sukesh has been issuing letters and other statements addressing the actor and calling her names such as baby and bomma. The conman had recently released a letter on the occasion of Christmas and Thanksgiving. Sukesh, in the letter, congratulated Jacqueline for receiving an award recently and addressed her as “my love” or “baby”.



