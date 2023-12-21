Jacqueline Fernandez moves to court over Sukesh Chandrashekhar's harassing letters

Jacqueline Fernandez on Wednesday moved a Delhi court, seeking protection from intimidation from conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. In her plea, the Bollywood actor said on July 18, while she was participating in the court proceedings through Webex, she received unsolicited messages and a voice note from Sukesh, who was also participating in the proceedings through the same platform.Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who is currently lodged in jail, had been writing a series of letters to Jacqueline Fernandez, wishing her on several occasions, be it Holi, Easter or his own birthday. He at times also addressed the letters to the media, thanking them for 'putting out his version' in the open.

Jacqueline is a protected witness in the FIR being investigated by the Economic Offence Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police in connection with the Rs 200 crore money-laundering and extortion case linked to alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. EOW in its reply supports Jacqueline Fernandez's application and stated that "It has been observed that the accused Sukesh Chandershekhar has also been in the habit of sending letters, concerning the present applicant, to media platforms, through various means, which is not only harassing/ threatening the present applicant directly but also affecting her social/ professional assignments."Jacqueline in her plea stated that she has no previous interaction with the accused Sukesh Chandershekhar and her interaction with him started only during the period of commission of crime by the accused in the present case.

Jacqueline Fernandez has recently also moved the Delhi High Court seeking the quashing of ECIR (FIR) and supplementary chargesheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate in Rs 200 Crore money laundering case involving alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.Jacqueline also stated that the Directorate of Enforcement has acted in a partisan manner while arraigning her as an accused in the Impugned Complaint. The Directorate of Enforcement has given a clean chit to Nora Fatehi despite it being an admitted fact on record that her family member received a BMW car from Sukesh Chandrashekhar on her instructions, she claimed.

Jacqueline Fernandez has been making headlines in connection to Rs 200 crore extortion case for a long time now. The Bollywood actress has been accused of enjoying gifts from the alleged extortion of 200 crore from Aditi Singh, the wife of former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Singh. She has also been questioned by the Enforcement Directorate multiple times.Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who is currently lodged in Delhi’s Mandoli jail in connection to the case, was rumoured to be in a relationship with Jacqueline. However, the actress has repeatedly denied any kind of romantic relationship with Sukesh. He often writes letters to Jacqueline from the prison, addressing her as ‘my baby’ or ‘love’