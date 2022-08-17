Jacqueline Fernandez named in chargesheet filed by ED in Sukesh Chandrasekhar's money laundering case

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez has been named an accused in the multi-crore money laundering case against conman Sukesh Chandrashekar. The 36-year-old actor, according to Enforcement Directorate, has received gifts worth ₹ 5.71 crore from the conman.

The ED's first chargesheet mentioned how Chandrashekar used the allegedly swindled money. In its supplementary chargesheet, it has alleged that Chandrashekar gave Fernandez gifts worth over Rs 5 crore from the sum he swindled. It has named the actor as an accused, alleging that she was aware that the gifts were bought from the proceeds of the crime.

"Sukesh Chandrasekhar had given various gifts worth Rs 5.71 crore to Jacqueline Fernandez from the proceeds of crime generated by criminal activities including extortion. "Chandrasekhar had put Pinky Irani, his long time associate and co-accused in this case to deliver the said gifts to her," the ED had then said in a statement.