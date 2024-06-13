‘Jahangir National University’ all set to release in cinemas on June 21

Mumbai, June 13 The upcoming film ‘Jahangir National University’ (JNU), which is based on a contentious plot, is set to release on June 21.

The poster of the film hints at escalating controversy as it shows some books burning, as the punchline says, “Can one university shake the nation?”

Talking about the film, producer Pratima Datta said: “‘Jahangir National University’ is set to be released. The film is the best medium and it is based on a significant section of our society which needs to be revealed to the public.”

The producer said that a lot has changed since the makers of the film last encountered these difficulties so on June 21, it will be released in theatres.

“We were able to make it happen because of the support we received from the entire cast, crew, and a few industry people,” the producer said.

Director Vinay Sharma said that ‘Jahangir National University’ talks about one of the most sensitive issues which needs to be discussed.

“Through this film, I am sure an open discussion will start throughout the country. This film will be the biggest return gift of my honest hard work that I have put into the making of this film,” the director said.

The film has been produced under the banner of Mahakal Movies Private Limited by Pratima Datta.

‘Jahangir National University’ stars Urvashi Rautela, Piyush Mishra, Ravi Kishan, Siddharth Bodke, Vijay Raj, Rashmi Desai, Atul Pandey, and Shivjyoti Rajput.

The film is set to arrive in cinemas on June 21, 2024.

