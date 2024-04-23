'Jai Hanuman' Poster Teases Epic Showdown; Lord Hanuman Takes on a Dragon
By IANS | Published: April 23, 2024 05:42 PM2024-04-23T17:42:44+5:302024-04-23T18:17:38+5:30
Mumbai, April 23: Director Prasanth Varma, who earned praise for his film 'Hanu-Man', unveiled the poster of his upcoming ...
Mumbai, April 23: Director Prasanth Varma, who earned praise for his film 'Hanu-Man', unveiled the poster of his upcoming film 'Jai Hanuman' on Tuesday on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti. The new poster shows Lord Hanuman standing strong opposite a dragon, perhaps the first time when dragons will be seen in a mythological film in India.
On this auspicious #HanumanJanmotsav ,— Prasanth Varma (@PrasanthVarma) April 23, 2024
May we all stand against all the adversities and emerge victorious 🔥
Experience the epitome of Lord #Hanuman ji‘s EPIC BATTLES in IMAX 3D💥#JaiHanuman@ThePVCUpic.twitter.com/VL94DyyPMj
Keeping to his promise to make the film a true spectacle, Prasanth is going big with his decision to bring dragons on the screen, while also promising his audience to provide a stellar experience in IMAX 3D.
Following the poster release, fans are eagerly waiting to see what the director has in store with the second installment in the 'Hanu-Man' series. 'Hanu-Man' also marked the beginning of the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU). Prasanth's vision for PVCU is to make it a superhero universe from India. For the same, Prasanth intends to tell stories of mythological figures and bring them on the big screen on a grand scale. 'Jai Hanuman' is also expected to be a global experience for the masses in IMAX 3D and on the 70mm.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app