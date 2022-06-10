Jake Schreier to direct Marvel Studios' 'Thunderbolts' film

Marvel Studios could be on the verge of releasing its next big team-up film.

According to Variety, a film based on the Thunderbolts, a team of supervillains from Marvel comics is in early development, with director Jake Schreier on board.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige will produce the picture, which will be written by 'Black Widow' writer Eric Pearson. Schreier's previous films include 'Robot and Frank' (2012) and 'Paper Towns' (2015), as well as music videos for Kanye West, Selena Gomez, Chance the Rapper, and Baby Keem, Benny Blanco, Francis and the Lights, Cashmere Cat, and others. He's also directed episodes of 'Minx' on HBO Max, 'The Premise' on FX, and 'Kidding' on Showtime.

Plot specifics are being kept under wraps, as is the case with most anticipated Marvel films, and no casting information has been released. The Thunderbolts are a group of villains, anti-heroes, and reformed baddies from the Marvel comics, some of whom have already appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova from 'Black Widow' and 'Hawkeye,' Hannah John-Ghost Kamen's from 'Ant-Man and the Wasp,' Tim Roth's Abomination from 'The Incredible Hulk' and 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, 'Wyatt Russell's John Walker (aka U.S. Agent) from 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,' or Olga Kurylenko's Taskmaster from 'Black Wi Some Avengers characters, including as Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), could be added to the Thunderbolts roster, as reported by Variety.

In terms of the Thunderbolts' leader, the MCU offers at least two options. The first is Baron Zemo, who was played by Daniel Bruhl in 'Captain America: Civil War' and 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,' among other films. Zemo is a former military officer from the shattered nation of Sokovia, as well as a well-connected nobleman in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Wakanda's Dora Milaje was last seen transporting him to the ocean-based jail the Raft.

The second is Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Valentina Allegra de Fontaine. She first appears in 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,' when then appears to recruit John Walker to serve for her, and she reappears in 'Black Widow,' in a post-credits sequence, giving Yelena the mission to assassinate Clint. Valentina's true identity is unknown, however, she is also known as Madame Hydra in the comics.

