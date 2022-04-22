James Bond producers Barbara Broccoli, Michael G. Wilson to receive 2022 Pioneer of the Year Award

Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson, the London-based producers of the blockbuster James Bond franchise will be honoured with the 2022 Pioneer of the Year Award.

As per the Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation's statement obtained by The Hollywood Reporter, Broccoli and Wilson will be feted with the prestigious award at a September 21 gala at the Beverly Hilton.

For the unversed, the Pioneers Award recognizes leaders in the motion picture industry whose career achievements and commitment to philanthropy are exemplary.

Being followed as a tradition for more than 70 years, this award is one of the most prestigious tributes in the entertainment industry and within the philanthropic community.

For nearly three decades, Broccoli and Wilson, her half brother have produced nine of the 25 Bond films since taking over leadership of the London-based Eon Productions, the company founded by their father, Albert R Broccoli and Harry Saltzman.

The most recent installment, Daniel Craig-starrer 'No Time to Die', was one of the most successful films of the pandemic, earning north of USD 774 million globally, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Past Pioneer of the Year honorees include Tom Cruise, Donna Langley, Cheryl Boone Isaacs, Elizabeth Banks, Jim Gianopulos, Dick Cook, Michael D Eisner, Alan Horn, Jeffrey Katzenberg, Kathleen Kennedy, Sherry Lansing, Jack Warner, Darryl F Zanuck, and Cecil B DeMille.

( With inputs from ANI )

