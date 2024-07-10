Janhvi Kapoor drops riveting new posters of ‘Ulajh’, says ‘every face tells a story’

Mumbai, July 10 Actress Janhvi Kapoor on Wednesday dropped two new posters of 'Ulajh', offering a glimpse into the mysterious world of the upcoming film.

Janhvi took to Instagram and shared two posters.

The first image features the entire star cast, including Gulshan Devaiah, Rajesh Tailang, Roshan Mathew, and Meiyang Chang, appearing to be in a serious situation.

The second poster focuses solely on Janhvi, who is seen wearing a brown blazer with a Tricolor pin on it. The actress looks up at the camera while holding a file marked "confidential."

Janhvi captioned the posters: "Every face tells a story, and every story is a trap! Iss #Ulajh ko Suljhao in cinemas near you from 2nd Aug!"

'Uljah' is written by the acclaimed duo Parveez Shaikh and Sudhanshu Saria.

The film tells the story of a young diplomat from a prominent family of patriots who finds herself embroiled in a dangerous personal conspiracy.

Janhvi will also be seen in 'Devara: Part 1', marking her debut in Telugu films. The movie, starring Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan, is set against a forest backdrop.

Additionally, she will star in 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari', where she will reunite with her 'Bawaal' co-star Varun Dhawan and filmmaker Shashank Khaitan.

The film marks Varun's third collaboration with Shashank after seven years and the second collaboration between Shashank and Janhvi after her debut film 'Dhadak'.

The cast also includes Rohit Saraf, Sanya Malhotra, and Akshay Oberoi in key roles.

'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' is set to release in theatres on April 18, 2025.

