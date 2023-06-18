Janhvi Kapoor showers praises on her sister Khushi Kapoor's 'The Archies' teaser

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 18 : Actor Janhvi Kapoor just can't keep calm and excited for her sister Khushi Kapoor's acting debut film in Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies'.

On Saturday, the most-awaited teaser was released during Netflix's Tudum fan event.

Apart from Khushi, the film marks the debut of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana and megastar Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya.

After the teaser was released, Janhvi took to Instagram stories and re-shared the teaser.

Sharing the teaser, she wrote, "This looks so exciting!!!!!!! | can't wait what a fun world you guys have created, it's going to be magic!!! And my baby@khushi05k I love u can I bite your cheeks I miss you."

The over one-minute teaser reveals that the film is set in 1964 in Riverdale, described on a railway sign as a "hill station," a term dating back to colonial time that refers to a town located at a higher elevation than the nearby plain. One of the transport links servicing the hill stations are small mountain railway trains running on narrow gauge tracks, known affectionately in India as "toy trains" and the teaser opens with a shot of top train puffing into Riverdale station.

The Archies gang play music, dance at parties and classrooms and enjoy their time outdoors too. The teaser also gave a glimpse of the friendsSuhana Khan, Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor, falling in love and going through heartbreaks. Young actors Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda and Vedang Raina also feature in the film's cast.

They also performed live on the title track at Tudum 2023.

The official release date of 'The Archies' has not been revealed yet.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi is all set to leave fans glued to their sofas with her upcoming work in Telugu opposite NTR Jr in 'Devara'. She will also share screen space with Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew in a new thriller titled 'Ulajh'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor