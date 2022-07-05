Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan wrap Amsterdam schedule of ‘Bawaal

Actor Janhvi Kapoor on Tuesday announced that she has completed the Amsterdam schedule of her upcoming movie “Bawaal”, co-starring Varun Dhawan.Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and backed by producer Sajid Nadiadwala’s banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the film is said to be a love story.Kapoor shared the news of the schedule wrap in a post on Instagram and revealed that the team will now travel to Poland for the remaining shoot.“Having a #Bawaal time in Amsterdam. Amsterdam sched wrap, Poland mein ab hoga Bawaal #niteshtiwari #sajidnadiadwala (sic),” the actor wrote alongside a photo with Dhawan. “Bawaal” went on floors in April in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. It is slated to hit the theatres on April 7, 2023.