Jasmine Bhasin drops 'uninterrupted breakfast view' from her Mauritius vacation
By IANS | Published: April 29, 2024 03:52 PM2024-04-29T15:52:17+5:302024-04-29T15:55:05+5:30
Mumbai, April 29 Actress Jasmine Bhasin, who is currently vacationing in Mauritius with her boyfriend Aly Goni, shared ...
Mumbai, April 29 Actress Jasmine Bhasin, who is currently vacationing in Mauritius with her boyfriend Aly Goni, shared a mesmerising glimpse of her 'uninterrupted' breakfast view on Monday.
The 'Bigg Boss 14' fame, who enjoys 8.4 million followers on Instagram, shared a video in the Stories section, offering a peek into the lush green trees and wide ocean.
The post is captioned: "Uninterrupted breakfast view..."
Aly also took to Instagram Stories and shared a selfie video, donning a white shirt with palm trees printed on it.
The actor showcased the same location as Jasmine and captioned it as 'Weather', followed by a face with heart eyes emoji.
On the work front, Jasmine, who has been a part of 'Naagin 4', 'Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji', and 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9', has Punjabi films 'Carry On Jattiye' and 'Ardaas Sarbat De Bhalle Di' lined up.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app