Jatin Shah talks about his role in 'Appnapan...Badalte Rishton Ka Bandhan'

Mumbai, June 23 Popular TV actor Jatin Shah is all set to be part of the new show 'Appnapan... Badalte Rishton Ka Bandhan'.

It features Cezanne Khan and Rajshree Thakur in the lead roles. They are seen portraying the character of estranged couple Pallavi and Nikhil who are also single parents.

Sharing his excitement on being a part of 'Appnapan', Jatin said: "'Appnapan' is a promising story that gives a fresh perspective on 'second chances' while shedding light on the dilemma and complexities in relationships through the journey of an estranged couple, Nikhil and Pallavi who are dealing with the challenges of parenting while battling their past."

Jatin had been part of the TV industry for quite long and known for serials such as 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay', 'Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii' and 'Hamari Wali Good News'.

He briefs about his role and adds: "My character Ranbir is a kind hearted guy who is a restaurant owner and a very dear friend to Pallavi. Being a concerned friend, he is always there for Pallavi and stands by her side whenever she is going through a tough time."

"He is like a shoulder for her to lean on who believes in her and always pushes her to do better. Playing Ranbir is fun because I am like him in real life as well, so it's an interesting journey so far and I can't wait to see the response of the audience." "

Talking about his co-actors, Rajshree and Cezanne, Jatin shares: "I am working with Rajshree Thakur for the first time, but she is a gem of a person. She is very humble and down to earth, and we are very comfortable with each other."

"I started my career with Cezanne Khan in my first show and he helped me at that time since I was a newcomer and was working with big stars who were much more experienced than me. Thus, from the very beginning, he guided me, and I shared a lot of precious moments with him. Even today after 15 years, he is still the same. I am very happy as it is a comfortable cast," he concludes.

'Appnapan... Badalte Rishton Ka Bandhan' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

