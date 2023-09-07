Jawan Review: Shah Rukh Khan’s movie ‘one of the best’ films ever

Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara starrer Jawan has managed to live up to its hype. A special screening was hosted at YRF studio in Andheri on Wednesday night, which was attended by Katrina Kaif, Suhana Khan, Hrithik Roshan among others. The film's casting director Mukesh Chhabra also watched Jawan and he called it one of the best Bollywood and pan-India films ever.

Sharing his heartfelt review on Twitter, Mukesh wrote, "Jawan was an emotional roller coaster. Thank you for making me a part of this film @iamsrk and @Atlee_dir and @_GauravVerma. Even if I wasn’t a part of this film, it moved me and gave me goosebumps. One of the best Bollywood and Pan india films I have seen. Massy with a message. Jawan, according to netizens, is “not just best action movie of SRK but also the best screenplay by any action director till date. The emotions & the characters playing their roles! Its an Atlee Master piece.This is Shah Rukh Khan's first film with Nayanthara and stars Vijay Sethupathi as the lead antagonist. It is high on woman power with Deepika Padukone, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Riddhi Dogra, Girija Oak and Sanjeeta Bhattacharya also among the cast members. Anirudh Ravichander has given music for the film and Jawan songs Zinda Banda, Chaleya, Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya are already a hit.