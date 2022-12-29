Jay Soni joins the show 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', fulfils his mother's wish

New Delhi, Dec 29 'Sasural Genda Phool' actor Jay Soni talked about his entry in the show 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' and shared that for his mother it is like a dream coming true.

"My mom would always ask me when will you work in 'Yeh Rishta...' and I would reply, 'Ma, there has to be a nice opportunity.' And this was the right opportunity. I had a meeting with the producer and I said, 'Okay sir, I'm doing the show'. I really respect him as a maker. He is brilliant and his vision is superb."

"Moreover, the show is soon going to complete 15 years, it's obviously one of the biggest hits on TV and it continues to entertain the audience," he said.

While talking about his character, Jay said: "It is very positive. He is a very nice guy. He feels that everything happens for a reason in life."

The actor also added that though he is joining the show midway, he is not under any pressure.

He shared: "I know myself and I know that whatever work I do I will give my hundred percent and I will do it with honesty. I'm way loyal to my work. So I never feel that pressure because I just want to give my best and that's what really excites me."

Jay has been a part of the industry for a long time and worked in shows like 'Dharti Ka Veer Yodha Prithviraj Chauhan', 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5', 'Nach Baliye 7', and also Vikram Bhatt's web series 'Twisted 3'. After doing numerous TV shows, web series, and films, still he feels a lot is there for him as an actor to learn and the process is never-ending.

"I'm still learning, and I know there is competition but I take it in a very healthy way because I want to improve myself. If I see someone really good, it really motivates me," he concluded.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor