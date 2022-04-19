Jayeshbhai Jordaar Trailer: Ranveer Singh packs a punch in this quirky comedy

The trailer of Ranveer Singh's much awaited flick, Jayeshbhai Jordaar released today The film stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role. Written and directed by Divyang Thakkar, the fim is set to hit cinemas on May 13, 2022.The official Twitter handle of Yash Raj Films shared the trailer link of Jayeshbhai Jordaar and captioned it, "Jai Mataji! #JayeshbhaiJordaar TRAILER OUT NOW! Celebrate #JayeshbhaiJordaar with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 13th May (sic).'

In the trailer, Ranveer Singh plays the son of Boman Irani, who is the sarpanch of his village. Shalini Pandey plays Ranveer's wife, who is pregnant for the second time and this time her father-in-law (Boman Irani) and mother-in-law (Ratna Pathak Shah) want her to bear a son. However, when they get to know that she is pregnant with a girl child, they want her to abort the child but Jayeshbhai would do anything to protect his unborn baby. He flees along with his wife and daughter.Bankrolled under the Yash Raj Films’ banner, Jayeshbhai Jordaar also stars Arjun Reddy fame Shalini Pandey, which marks her Bollywood debut. The film is helmed by Divyang Thakkar.

