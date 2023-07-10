Jeffrey Carlson, 'All My Children' star dies at 48

Washington [US], July 10 : Jeffrey Carlson, who played the groundbreaking transgender character Zoe in All My Children, Deadline reported.

The actor has been a regular on the daytime drama since 2006.

Time Out New York theatre editor Feldman called Carlson she announced the news on Twitter.

Feldman called Carlson a powerful actor, deadline reported.

He wrote, "RIP Jeffrey Carlson, 48, exposed-nerve star of Broadway (Billy in The Goat, Marilyn in Taboo) and TV (the groundbreaking trans character Zoe on All My Children). A powerful actor and a painful loss."

RIP Jeffrey Carlson, 48, exposed-nerve star of Broadway (Billy in The Goat, Marilyn in Taboo) and TV (the groundbreaking trans character Zoe on All My Children). A powerful actor and a painful loss. pic.twitter.com/ZdZdmlKtTP— Adam Feldman (@FeldmanAdam) July 9, 2023

Carlson first appeared on the show in August 2006 as Zarf, then returned in November as Zoe, a trans woman.

On Facebook, the Shakespeare Theatre Company paid tribute. "STC is deeply saddened by the recent death of Jeffrey Carlson. Throughout his career, Jeffrey gave beautiful and nuanced performances that took him from television and film to Broadway and, thankfully for us, to STC."

According to the post, his memorable performances include Lorenzaccio (2005), Hamlet (2007), Free For All (2008), Romeo and Juliet (2016), and the 2017 version of Free For All, as per Deadline.

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to Jeffrey's friends, family, and colleagues who knew and loved him the most."

Carlson, who was born in Long Beach, California, attended the Juilliard School.

In 2003, he made his Broadway debut in Edward Albee's The Goat or Who Is Sylvia.

He would later co-star with Academy Award winner Hilary Swank in Tartuffe and The Miracle Worker.

Carlson was also known for his role as Marilyn, an '80s British pop star, in Taboo from 2003 to 2004.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor