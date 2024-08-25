Jelly Roll announces new album 'Beautifully Broken'

Washington [US], August 25 : Rapper and singer Jelly Roll has something new to share with his fans. The country star announced his new album 'Beautifully Broken' ahead of his upcoming headline tour of the same title, reported People.

He also released his latest single, 'Get By'.

Jelly's upcoming album will feature singles like 'I Am Not Okay' and 'Liar', and also "Get By," recently selected by ESPN as the 2024 College Football Season anthem.

In his new single 'Get By', Jelly sings about overcoming life's challenges and rising from the ashes.

"I light every bridge I see, yeah, just to watch it burn / If you'd seen all the hell I've seen, it'd make your stomach turn / I think you know / Why I do what I do when I do, mm," he sings on the gospel-tinged track.

Ahead of his album announcement, he talked about the intention he sets when releasing music.

"I'm looking for songs that have a purpose," said Jelly. "When I go to put out a song under the name Jelly Roll, I think to myself, Why?"

He added, "Because, for the first time in my life, it has nothing to do with a financial decision. I'm well past putting out anything for money. So, now, it really is a why."

Jelly then explained the track "Winning Streak," which is featured in 'Beautifully Broken' "I was writing from the perspective of a story I've seen happen for real," he said of the song.

'Beautifully Broken' is all set to be out on October 11 via BBR Music Group/Republic Records, reported People.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor