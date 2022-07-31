Jennifer Aniston wishes 'Friends' co-star Lisa Kudrow on birthday

Los Angeles, July 31 The companionship between the cast members of the iconic American sitcom 'Friends' is wrapped in the fabric of eternity. Recently, Jennifer Aniston, who played the fashionista Rachel Green, took to her social media to wish Lisa Kudrow on her birthday, reports People magazine.

Lisa, who essayed the eccentric Phoebe Buffay on the show, celebrated her 59th birthday on Saturday (Pacific Standard Time) with help from her Friends co-star Jennifer, who paid tribute to Kudrow with some fond throwbacks of the two of them.

"Happy birthday @lisakudrow," Aniston, 53, captioned a photo of them at the 29th People's Choice Awards in 2003, in the story section of her Instagram. "I love you," she wrote with a GIF of them jumping up and down and cheering as their Friends characters Rachel and Phoebe, People further stated.

Kudrow has said that her son Julian Stern, 24, used to think Aniston was his mother when he visited the Friends set as a kid. "He got a little confused, I know that he was really obsessed with Jen Aniston," she said on Conan last year.

"He'd fly into her lap," she recalled. "Well, she's a love bug, and that made sense. And I was always glad for anyone that Julian felt love for and felt from."

"But then at home, she'd be on TV, and he'd go, 'Mommy!'" Kudrow shared with a laugh. "I'm kind of analytical so I'm like, 'Is this wishful thinking? Do they have some kind of higher soul connection that I don't have with him?' I'm happy for both of them."

The Comeback star previously recalled how Aniston and fellow Friends alum Courteney Cox showed up to support her after her mother died at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic as she appeared on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show last year.

"These women came running to support, that was really nice," she said. "They came to the funeral, it wasn't a lot of notice, and they were there."

