Jennifer Mistry says kids on Taarak Mehta were tortured and made to shoot all night before exams

Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, popularly known as 'Mrs Roshan Singh Sodhi' from the show, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has raised serious allegations against the makers of the show. For the unversed, the actress accused TMKOC producer, Asit Kumarr Modi and a few others of sexual and mental harassment. However, in a recent interview, Jennifer revealed that not only them but even the kids on the sets were tortured.

In a recent interview with Bollywood Bubble, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal revealed that 'Tapu Sena' characters from the show were tortured. For the unversed, 'Tapu Sena' was played by 'Tapu' aka Bhavya Gandhi, Jheel Mehta as 'Pinku', 'Gogi' or Samay Shah, 'Goli' aka Kush Shah, and Azhar Shaikh as 'Piku'. However, revealing how they were tortured on the show, Jennifer shared that the kids used to get a call for the night shift, although they had an exam early in the morning. Talking about the same, the actress shared that the kids used to read on the sets and go to the examination hall directly from the sets. Spilling the beans about the same, Jennifer stated:

"Unka issue kya hota tha main padai ka. Kabhi kabhi kia jaata tha, kabhi kabhi mujhe maloom hai baccho ko bohot pareshan kia jaata tha. During exams, jaise humara night shift hota tha, toh bacche bichare night shift mein, night shoot bhi kar rahe hai, baith ke bichare pad rahe hai aur Subah saath baje unke exam bhi hai. So, uske liye kitni baar bache log direct sets se exam dene gaye hai. Baccho ne toh bohot sacrifice kiya hai."