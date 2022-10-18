Jesse Williams returns to 'Grey's Anatomy'

Yes it's official! Hollywood star Jesse Williams is returning as director and guest star in the fifth episode of 'Grey's Anatomy's upcoming 19th season, reprising his role as Dr Jackson Avery.

According to Deadline, airing November 3 and titled 'When I Get to the Border,' it will be the fourth episode of the show that Williams has directed.

After 12 seasons, Williams left Grey's as a series regular in the spring of 2021. It was reported that Jackson was leaving Grey Sloan and relocating to Boston to take over the family foundation in the Season 17 episode "Look Up Child" airing on May 6, 2021. His ex-girlfriend April (Sarah Drew), who moved there with their child, followed him there. In Season 17, Williams made a few more appearances.

According to Deadline, in the Season 18 finale last May, he and Drew made a comeback as a guest cast, confirming that Jackson and April had restored their romance by sharing a kiss in the elevator at Grey Sloan Memorial.

Drew won't be appearing in Episode 1905, in which Jackson (Williams) and Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) catch up while visiting Boston, but Debbie Allen, the executive producer and director of Grey's Anatomy, will return to the show to play Catherine, Jackson's mother, in a recurring role.

In other "When I Get to the Border" news, Bailey (Chandra Wilson) and Addison (Kate Walsh) travel to a family planning centre to volunteer. Still, issues arise due to a patient's ectopic pregnancy. On another occasion, the interns investigate Lucas's relationship with Amelia (Niko Terho) (Caterina Scorsone).

As per the reports of Deadline, Williams also worked as a director on the Grey's showrunner and executive producer Krista Vernoff's ABC series Rebel. He is a tech entrepreneur and activist who also executive produced the Oscar-winning movie 'Two Distant Strangers' in 2021. Williams is coming back to Broadway with the baseball-themed production Take Me Out, for which he received a Tony nomination. He most recently appeared in Paramount+'s Secret Headquarters with Owen Wilson, and he next appears opposite Reese Witherspoon in Netflix's Your Place or Mine.

( With inputs from ANI )

