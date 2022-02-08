Jhund Teaser: Amitabh Bachchan gives a glimpse of his notorious football team

The makers of Amitabh Bachchan's 'Jhund' have unveiled the much-awaited teaser of the sports drama. Helmed by Nagraj Popatrao Manjule,the teaser gives audiences a glimpse into the world of the notorious team and their interesting journey. Taking to his social media, Amitabh Bachchan dropped the teaser and wrote, "Meri team taiyaar hai aur aap? Aa rahe hain hum, #Jhund releasing on 4th March 2022 in cinemas near you."

The teaser clip starts with a group of kids jamming together as Amitabh Bachchan enters in a coach avatar as he gathers his team for some soccer practice. Big B will be seen essaying the role based on Slum Soccer founder Vijay Barse in the upcoming sports drama. The film narrates the story of a professor who encourages street children to build a football team. The film marks the Hindi directorial debut of Nagraj Popatrao Manjule, best known for Marathi blockbuster "Sairat" and the critically-acclaimed 2013 drama "Fandry". Jhund is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Raaj Hiremath, Savita Raj Hiremath, Manjule, Gargee Kulkarni and Meenu Aroraa under the banners of T-Series, Tandav Films Entertainment and Aatpat. It will release in theatres on March 4.