Jimmy Kimmel returns as Oscars host for the fourth time

American television host and comedian Jimmy Kimmel will be hosting the prestigious Oscars 2024 ceremony on March 10. The Emmy Award-winner will return as host for the second consecutive year. Apart from him, Emmy nominee Molly McNearney will be back as an executive producer for the second time in a row. Oscars 2024 will take place at the Dolby Theatres on March 10, 2024.

Kimmel, the host of Jimmy Kimmel Live, previously hosted the Oscars in 2017, 2018 and 2023. With this announcement, Kimmel joins the club of four-time Oscars hosts alongside actor-comedian Whoopi Goldberg and the late actor Jack Lemmon. Only Johnny Carson (5), Billy Crystal (9), and Bob Hope (11) have hosted the Oscars more than four times.“I am enthused to announce that I am returning to host the #Oscars on Sunday March 10th. Please keep it between us, thanks @TheAcademy,” Kimmel posted on X, expressing his enthusiasm for the opportunity.

We are thrilled about Jimmy returning to host and Molly returning as executive producer for the Oscars. They share our love of movies and our commitment to producing a dynamic and entertaining show for our global audience," Academy CEO Bill Kramer said in a statement to US-based entertainment magazine Variety.