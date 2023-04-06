"Jitna clean hoga content, utna behtar hoga," Salman Khan supports OTT censorship

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 6 : Salman Khan has recently voiced his opinion about OTT content and he supported censorship over the streaming platforms.

At a recent press conference in Mumbai, Salman said, "I really think there should be censorship over the medium...All these... vulgarity, nudity, gaali galauch (swearing) should stop. Kids as young as 15 or 16 years old can watch them all. Would you like it if your young daughter watches it? I just think the content on OTT should be checked. Jitna clean hoga content, utna behtar hoga, viewership uski zyada hogi (the cleaner the content, the better it will be. It will increase the viewership also).

Talking about the artists who perform without inhibitions, Salman said, "You have done it all - lovemaking, kissing, and exposing in scenes. And when you enter your building, your watchman has also watched your work. I just don't think that is right for security reasons. We don't need to do that... Hindustan mein rehte hain, thoda bohat theek hai lekin itna zyada beech mein ho gaya tha. Ab jake thoda control mein aaya hain..( We live in India. It was way too much before, finally, it has been curbed). Now, people have started working on a lot of good and decent content."

Some big names like Shahid Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Saif Ali Khan, and Manoj Bajpayee have already stepped into the world of digital. Salman-starrer 'Radhe' was released on the OTT platform following the pay-per-view model as his first release after the covid-19 Pandemic.

