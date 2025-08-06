Joe Jonas talks about raising daughter after growing up with only brothers

Los Angeles, Aug 6 Singer-songwriter Joe Jonas has spoken up on raising two daughters and how his perspective towards life has changed given he grew up with only brothers.

Joe, 35, and his brothers, Nick, 32, and Kevin, 37, spoke about their brotherly bond, as well as their experiences as parents, reports ‘People’ magazine.

The brothers appeared on the latest episode of Amy Poehler’s podcast ‘Good Hang’. Joe got candid about what life is like raising his and ex-wife Sophie Turner’s daughters, Willa, 5, and Delphine, 3, mainly as it differs wildly from his childhood experience as one of four boys.

“Boys are so different than girls”, Joe said. “I’ll watch my kids on the playground and it’s, like, delicate. And then this kid will be like, ‘Ahh!’ And dive off the top of the slide. And you’re just like, ‘That is a boy’”.

Poehler, who is a mother to two boys, jokingly said, “Your frontal lobes close later”. Poehler, 53, shares sons Archie, 16, and Abel, 14, with ex-husband Will Arnett. Joe also acknowledged how his experience differed, coming from a house of four boys, including youngest brother, Frankie, 24.

As per ‘People’, Joe credited their “superstar” mother, Denise, for raising four sons.

“Four boys in one home. She was the boss, you know,” Joe said, saying how she instilled an “understanding of how to be nice guys to women”. “Growing up, we needed a loud voice like her to be able to control us and also make sure that we weren't, like, pieces of s***”. I think that was important”.

Joe and Turner welcomed their two daughters during their marriage from 2019 to 2023. Kevin and his wife, Danielle Jonas, also share two daughters, Alena Rose, 11, and Valentina Angelina, 8. Nick is also the father of daughter, Malti, 3, whom he shares with his wife, Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

