Joey King shares results of allergy test, says she's pretty much allergic to everything

Los Angeles, May 11 Actress Joey King seems to be pretty much allergic to everything.

‘The Kissing Booth’ star, 24, recently took to her social media and shared a photo of an allergy test she had undergone.

Her entire back was covered in markings made of orange ink, reports ‘People’ magazine.

An allergy test involves a skin prick test, also known as a puncture or scratch test, to check for immediate allergic reactions to as many as 50 different substances at once.

According to ‘People’, this test is usually conducted to identify allergies to pollen, mold, pet dander, dust mites, and foods. Parts of King’s skin were also red from being freshly pricked.

In the caption, she wrote: “Wanna hang out? I’ll bring the antihistamine.”

The photo received more reaction than just her skin, with her peers and fans weighing in on her results.

“What aren’t you allergic to?” one person asked.

Another wrote: “I’m not an expert, but I think you’re allergic to some stuff.”

Comedian Dax Shepard commented, “Great. So basically…everything?”

Meanwhile, Channing Tatum added: “Bro.”

Despite her allergies, it's remarkable that she didn’t fall ill during a recent trip to Barcelona. During an April visit to ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’, King told the late-night talk show host, 56, all about a major meal she had while on vacation with her husband Steven Piet.

