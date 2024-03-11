John Cena's Naked Oscars Appearance Sparks Mixed Reactions (See The Tweets)

Oscars, or the Academy Awards, is one of the most prestigious and widely recognized awards ceremonies in the entertainment industry. It honors outstanding achievements in filmmaking, including acting, directing, writing, and various technical categories. The Oscars are known for both celebrating the best in cinema and occasionally being the center of controversies and scandals. May it be Cher Steals The Red Carpet In Bob Mackie back in 1986 to Will Smith stepped up onto the stage, slapped host Chris Rock across the face in 2022. This year all attention went to John Cena when he appeared naked on the Oscar stage at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles.

Joh Cena presented the award for Best Costume Design to 'Poor Things'. Netizen had a mixed reaction when they saw their hero this way. Here is how fans expressed themself via X (Formerly known as Twitter.)

WTF IS JOHN CENA DOING ??!? pic.twitter.com/j098cHFBKO — juju 💰 (@ayeejuju) March 11, 2024

John Cena had an opportunity to retire like a hero, but no. This is him lately. pic.twitter.com/clmdlFxUFM — Eve Maina (@evenmaina) March 11, 2024

Remember katt williams interview?

Humiliation ritual, I think — Ngatia (@I_am_Ngatia) March 11, 2024

No surprise that John Cena is walking on stage naked at the Oscars during prime time TV that children are most likely watching.



This is not just a humiliation ritual — the Hollywood pedophiles, rapists and perverts are certainly getting off on this. I’m sure Jimmy Kimmel is as… pic.twitter.com/PJ37tv0hRF — LIZ CROKIN (@LizCrokin) March 11, 2024

Here’s how John Cena went from fully naked (!!!) to partially clothed while costume design nominees reel played. Jimmy Kimmel really did help. #Oscarspic.twitter.com/dZPA7qmbgf — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) March 11, 2024

What have you guys learned from John Cena?

John Cena used to be John Cena! pic.twitter.com/LJtD7lGOiX — Omwamba 🇰🇪 (@omwambaKE) March 11, 2024

John's bit paid homage to one of the craziest moments in the history of the Academy Awards back in 1974 when a naked man ran on stage at the 46th Oscars while David Niven was introducing Elizabeth Taylor. As per 'Variety', it was at the height of the 1970s streaking fan, when nude people frequently interrupted public events.