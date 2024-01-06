John Mayer says he "absolutely" wants to get married

Washington [US], January 6 : American singer-songwriter and guitarist John Mayer shared his perception about marriage and relationships on podcast 'Comfort Food', reported People.

"People don't think I want to be married. I absolutely want to be married," the musician, 46, told pal Kelly Rizzo on her new podcast.

"You know the secret, which is that I'm actually fairly well-adjusted. And I so badly want to get married if only for my wife to just know in her heart, like, 'John will know what to do.' I just think that level of being relied on is the hottest thing in the world to me. 'If my husband was here, he would know what to do. Call John. Call my husband.' You're a full grown-up when this is your romantic fantasy. You're a fully-fledged grown-up."

Rizzo, 44, joked back, "Your kink is that you want someone to be like, 'John's got a guy.'"

"Reliance kink? Oh my God," the guitarist agreed. "Reliability kink? YES."

Mayer has already discussed his personal aspirations, both with Adele and with close friend Andy Cohen about what it would take to achieve his bucket list.

"That would be that would complete all of it," he told Cohen on Andy Cohen Live in 2021. "And I thought about this as recently as last night. 'Cause my brothers are both married and have children... My dad was 50 when he had me. I think if I work backwards, it's 50. Forty-eight, 50."

In 2017, Mayer told the New York Times that he called settling down "the final frontier" and wanting the "baby with the protective earphones," referencing his child in the crowd at one of his shows wearing noise-canceling headphones.

He recently touched on the topic again on his new SiriusXM radio show Life with John Mayer, joking with a caller that he's looking for his own "referee."

"Again, I need someone to tell me to stop these things at some point. I've heard people tell me that I shouldn't get married I go, 'I need a referee, I need someone to step in and just say, 'You can't do that,'" Mayer said.

"I'll share with you something my therapist said to me. I asked him, 'Am I going to find somebody in my life? Am I going to end up finding somebody?' And he said to me, 'John, it's inevitable.' I loved that word 'inevitable.' Because it means I have nothing to do with whether I do or not. And I believe in it. And maybe someone can glean something from that, if they're alone this holiday season... The stakes just get really high when you get older."

Rizzo, the widow of actor and comedian Bob Saget, who died unexpectedly in January 2022 at the age of 65, debuted her podcast in November and is currently working on a cookbook. Mayer and Saget had been friends for years, from going out to dinner in Los Angeles to working together on charity events. Saget travelled to Brazil with the singer in 2017 for Mayer's 40th birthday extravaganza, and Mayer performed at Saget's 2018 wedding to Rizzo.

Mayer and Rizzo reminisced about processing the loss, how they grieved together, and their experiences in the weeks that followed, including Mayer and comedian Jeff Ross picking up Saget's abandoned car at the airport, on Sunday's episode, which was released shortly before the second anniversary of Saget's death.

"John did a lot for me that first week and the last two years that really ... and I know this is going to sound dramatic, but it's true and he's very humble about this but he really did save my life physically that week. I was really not well and he stepped up and did things for me that nobody else could have done that literally saved my life," Rizzo said. "I went back through the two years of text messages that we had, especially during that first month. We relived some of the text messages we sent each other [on the podcast], reported People.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor