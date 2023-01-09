Johnnie Ernest releases another jaw-dropping mashup, 'Bewafa X Ek Raat'

We spend our entire day scrolling through Instagram reels, and in the process, we come across some of the best-hidden music or cross-overs. Speaking of mashups, one person who is driving netizens crazy with his amazing cross-overs is DJ Johnnie Ernest. He is known to win moods by creating some of the best mashups.

It still feels like yesterday when he dropped Excuses X Love Nwantiti, which has now earned more than 10 million views on YouTube. And now he is back with another staggering cross-over Bewafa X Ek Raat with JAZ Scape. DJ Johnnie Ernest blended this song commendably. Featuring two hit heartbreak singles, viz., Imran Khan's Bewafa and Vilen's Ek Raat, this song will make its way to the playlists of multiple merrymakers.

The song is released on the official YouTube channel of JAZ Scape and has already received a tremendous response from music lovers. The song is already being played at clubs and lounges. Addressing the hefty response to his cross-over, DJ Johnnie Ernest says, "It feels great to see that people are appreciating and acknowledging our piece of work. It takes an immense effort to craft mashups, and I'm glad that you people liked them. I assure you to keep delighting with such songs."

Moreover, this is not the first time that DJ Johnnie Ernest has collaborated with JAZ Scape. He has already created many trending songs with him. Sharing his experience of working with him, he says, "It's always great to work with him. He is a talented artist, and our vibes match incredibly. I'm looking forward to doing more projects with him."

Bewafa X Ek Raat by DJ Johnnie Ernest and JAZ Scape is breaking the internet and going viral. If you haven't heard it yet, go listen to it now!

DJ Johnnie is also a music producer and has released other albums like Vans On My Feet, Summer 45 ft. Leon D'souza, Travis Scott - Highest In The Room, etc. He has also performed on stages at Sunburn, VH1, The Grub Fest, and many more. His DJing skills are outstanding and will make you groove till the last drop. He has performed alongside artists like Marshmallow, The Chainsmokers, Martin Garrix, DJ Snake, Hardwell, Afrojack, Like Mike, Dimitri Vegas, etc.

To know about DJ Johnnie Ernest's upcoming gigs and albums, you can follow him on Instagram at @johnniernest Johnnie Ernest releases another jaw-dropping mashup, 'Bewafa X Ek Raat'