Johnny Depp once again performs alongside Jeff Beck ahead of defamation trial verdict

Just one night after making a surprise appearance during Jeff Beck's show, Hollywood star Johnny Depp joined the guitar legend onstage again, this time at London's iconic Royal Albert Hall.

According to Deadline, while introducing Johnny onstage Beck said, "He came knocking on my dressing room door about five years ago and we haven't stopped laughing since."

"We kept it quiet for obvious reasons, but here he is" the Yardbirds guitarist added. The duo again played their 2020 collaboration 'Isolation', a remake of the song John Lennon released in 1970.

As per Deadline, it's unclear if Depp will join Beck for further performances, but if he does he'll likely be on a red eye back to Virginia as jury deliberation is set to resume in his USD 50 million defamation lawsuit against ex Amber Heard.

Previously, Depp made a surprise appearance in the English city of Sheffield on Sunday for a special performance.

( With inputs from ANI )

