Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 3: Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi Starrer Crosses Rs 50 Crore

Akshay Kumar and OG Arshad Warsi is back with another third installment of popular courtroom drama and is currently ruling box office. Film got released on Friday, September 19, 2025. According to reports film has crossed Rs.50 cr mark at Indian box office boosted by solid word of mouth and encouraging review.

Movie is receving lots of love from audience and box office collection is the proof. Jolly LLB 3 is a spiritual sequel to Jolly LLB was released in 2017 and starred Akshay and Huma Qureshi. Arshad Warsi and Saurabh Shukla starred alongside Amrita Rao in the first film, released in 2013.

Day-wise collection

Day 1: Rs 12.5 crore

Day 2: Rs 20 crore

Day 3: Rs 21 crore

Reports suggest that the movie registered an average Hindi occupancy of 23.02% on Saturday, with audiences showing a stronger turnout as the day progressed. Morning shows recorded an occupancy rate of 13.65%, while afternoon shows climbed sharply to 32.38%. This upward shift throughout the day clearly signals positive word-of-mouth, a crucial factor in boosting collections. The trend also indicates repeat value, with viewers recommending the film to others. Such growth across time slots highlights the film’s appeal across varied audience segments, suggesting that the weekend could close on an even higher note as evening and night shows add momentum.

The film runs for 2 hours, 37 minutes, and 16 seconds, and was cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with a U/A 16+ rating. Only minor modifications were requested by the board, none of which altered the core storyline. Directed by Subhash Kapoor, who also helmed the first two installments, the movie carries forward the same blend of sharp satire and legal drama that has defined the franchise. Kapoor’s consistent directorial style has ensured continuity, while new elements in the script have added freshness to the courtroom confrontations and the larger narrative.

Also Read: 'Dabangg 3’ producer Nikhil Dwivedi speaks on working with Salman Khan amid claims of him being “unprofessional” by filmmakers

Film features, Huma Qureshi, Saurabh Shukla, Amrita Rao, Seema Biswas, Ram Kapoor, Gajraj Rao, Shilpa Shukla, Brijendra Kala, and other important actors also play important roles in the movie. On September 19, it was released in theatres. Star Studio18 presents Jolly LLB 3.