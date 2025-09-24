Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 5: Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi’s Film Crosses Rs 65 Crore Mark – Check Earnings

Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 5: Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi starrer Jolly LLB 3 continued its steady run at the box office and crossed the Rs 65 crore mark in five days of release. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 6.50 crore on Day 5. With this, the total net collection stands at Rs 65.50 crore. The movie recorded an overall 21.12 percent Hindi occupancy on Tuesday. Morning shows had 8.74 percent, afternoon 19.26 percent, evening 22.17 percent and night shows 34.31 percent.

The day-wise collections of the movie stand at Rs 12.5 crore on day one, Rs 20 crore on day two, Rs 21 crore on day three, Rs 5.5 crore on day four and Rs 6.5 crore on day five.

The film released on September 19, 2025, and received positive responses from both critics and audiences.

Made on an estimated budget of Rs 120 crore, Jolly LLB 3 has shown growth in weekdays and is now expected to aim for the Rs 100 crore milestone if momentum continues.

The film is directed by Subhash Kapoor and produced by Ajit Andhare and Alok Jain. Chandrashekhar Prajapati handled the cinematography. Music has been composed by Anurag Saikia and Vikram Montrose. The cast includes Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Amrita Rao, Huma Qureshi, Seema Biswas, Saurabh Shukla and Gajraj Rao.

The film brings back Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi in the roles of rival lawyers Jolly Mishra and Jolly Tyagi. The story takes a turn when both characters join forces to fight for farmers in Judge Tripathi’s courtroom. The runtime of the film is two hours and 37 minutes.

