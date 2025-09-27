Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 8: Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi’s Film Inches Towards Rs 80 Crore – Check Earnings

Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 8: Jolly LLB 3 starring Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi continues to maintain a steady pace at the box office in its first week. The film earned Rs 3.75 crore on Day 8, taking its net collection to Rs 77.75 crore, according to Sacnilk. The movie recorded 11.87 percent occupancy in Hindi theatres on Friday. Morning shows had 5.63 percent occupancy, afternoon shows 10.50 percent, evening shows 11.86 percent and night shows 19.48 percent.

Akshay Kumar's Instagram Post (Jolly LLB 3 Trailer)

The film opened to strong reviews and high expectations. It earned Rs 12.5 crore on Day 1, Rs 20 crore on Day 2 and Rs 21 crore on Day 3. Collections in the following days were Rs 5.5 crore on Day 4, Rs 6.5 crore on Day 5, Rs 4.5 crore on Day 6, Rs 4 crore on Day 7 and Rs 3.75 crore on Day 8.

Jolly LLB 3 was made on a reported budget of Rs 120 crore. The story follows lawyers Jolly Mishra and Jolly Tyagi, who clash but later join hands to fight for farmers’ rights in a land dispute case. The runtime of the film is two hours and 37 minutes.

The film is directed by Subhash Kapoor and produced by Ajit Andhare and Alok Jain. Chandrashekhar Prajapati handled the cinematography. Music has been composed by Anurag Saikia and Vikram Montrose. The cast includes Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Amrita Rao, Huma Qureshi, Seema Biswas, Saurabh Shukla and Gajraj Rao.

Jolly LLB 3 Trailer