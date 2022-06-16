Jordan portions of 'Aadujeevitham' finally wrapped up!

Chennai, June 16 The team of director Blessy's much-awaited Malayalam film 'Aadujeevitham', featuring actor Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead, has finally completed its schedule in Jordan.

The film, on which work began in 2018, was hit hard by the pandemic. In particular, the team had to undergo a hard time while shooting in Jordan in 2020.

The team, for its second schedule, was shooting in Jordan's Wadi Rum in 2020, when Jordanian authorities chose to reverse their decision to permit shooting by the crew because of a rise in infections. The decision put the unit in a spot as they were stranded in the desert and had to seek the help of Indian authorities to return home.

Now, finally, the team has managed to complete the pending portions that had to be shot in Jordan.

Actor Prithviraj confirmed that the Jordan schedule was finally over on his Twitter timeline.

He tweeted, " 'Aadujeevitham' foreign schedule done! Coming home! What a journey!"

A couple of days ago, the actor had also posted pictures of him taking a dip in the Dead Sea.

The film is an adaptation of a novel by Benyamin by the same name. The film, which has music by A R Rahman, has cinematography by K U Mohanan and editing by Sreekar Prasad.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor