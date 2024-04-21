Josh Charles says it "was hard" for him to keep his role in 'Fortnight' secret

Washington [US], April 21 : Actor Josh Charles, who recently made a cameo in Taylor Swift's 'Fortnight' music video along with Ethan Hawke, recalled the fun the two had while reuniting for Swift's newly released 'The Tortured Poets Department ', admitting it was "hard" keeping it to himself, reported People.

"Little debrief about yesterday: I don't like keeping secrets so that was hard. I didn't even tell my kids until the other day!" Charles, 52, wrote in the caption of an Instagram post as he shared a selfie with Hawke, 53, from the airport and a photo of them in 'The Dead Poets Society' in the next slide.

"Here's a couple of tortured old poets about to board an early flight to be pop stars for a day. Been through a lot with this dude over the years, but safe to say this was a most memorable day," he continued.

Charles appreciated Swift, 34, and "her crew" for treating him and Hawke with "such class" during the shoot for the single, which features Post Malone, adding, "What I'll remember most was the laughter. There was a lot of it. Like we were 17 all over again.#TSTTPD."

https://www.instagram.com/p/C5_yhUzpJzk/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

In a comment, Hawke joked that he and Charles should "keep it rolling" and continue to reprise their roles as Todd and Knox from the 1989 film. "Maybe Todd & Knox start appearing mysteriously in the background of all the world's great poets!"

Post the release of the music video, Hawke shared some photos from the set on Instagram along with a throwback shot from the film as he referenced one of the movie's most famous scenes.

"'Todd' & 'Knox' from DEAD POETS SOCIETY are now PhDs in THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT. It's quite an honor," he wrote in the caption. "Thank you @taylorswift for the opportunity to be in the music video for your song FORTNIGHT feat. @postmalone. carpe diem!"

Swift also shouted out the actors in her post celebrating the video's release, writing, "I'm still laughing from getting to work with the coolest guys on earth, @ethanhawke and @mrjoshcharles (tortured poets, meet your colleagues from down the hall, the dead poets)," reported People.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor