Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor begin shooting for 'NTR 30', SS Rajamouli attends launch ceremony

New Delhi [India], March 23 : Actors Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor began shooting for their upcoming film 'NTR 30' with a pooja ceremony on Thursday.

Pictures and videos from the launch ceremony have surfaced on social media.

In one of the pictures, Jr NTR and Janhvi can be seen joining filmmaker SS Rajamouli on stage as he gave the clap for the first shot and announced the commencement of the shoot.

ann gaari aashiissultoo...! #NTR30 @tarak9999 @NANDAMURIKALYAN @NTRArtsOfficial @YuvasudhaArts @rudhofficial #NTRKoratalaSiva2 pic.twitter.com/EdplWRdCsz— NTR Fans Anantapur Official (@NTRFansATP39) March 23, 2023

Cute moment capture of NTR and Janhvi from the event.

Awwe cute @tarak9999 #jahnvikapoor #NTR30 #NTR30StormBegins #ManOfMassesNTR #NTRKoratalaSiva2 pic.twitter.com/1x457aZM4b— SandhyaRagam[?][?] (@KSRagam) March 23, 2023

Janhvi who is set to make a debut in the South industry also shared a glimpse of her special journey.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

In the first picture, she can be seen dressed in a beautiful green saree and matching accessories.

In the next picture, Janhvi shared a picture of the 'NTR30' clapboard image.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Happy day. The start of the most special journey #NTR30."

After 'Janatha Garage', Jr NTR is reuniting with Koratala Siva for this film.

As soon as the news was uploaded, Janhvi's fans and industry friends chimed in the comment section.

Maheep Kapoor wrote, "Congratulations my love."

Shanaya Kapoor reacted with red heart emojis.

rudh Ravichander will be in charge of the music, R Rathnavelu will be manning the camera, Sabu Cyril will lead the art and Sreekar Prasad will be the editor of the film 'NTR-30'.

Meanwhile, Janhvi has an interesting line-up of movies in her kitty. She will be seen in director Nitesh Tiwari's film 'Bawaal' alongside Varun Dhawan. She will also feature in a sports drama film 'Mr and Mrs Maahi' opposite Rajkummar Rao.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor