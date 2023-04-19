Jr. NTR's wife, Lakshmi spotted enjoying street shopping in Charminar during Ramzan

The Holy month of Ramadan is nearing its end as only a few days are left for the fasts to be completed. Hyderabad is a city where Ramadan is celebrated with great pomp and fanfare. Recently, Jr NTR's wife, Lakshmi Pranathi was spotted last night in the Charminar area. She came along with a few friends and was enjoying her street shopping without being noticed.

Pranathi was snapped in the busy streets. Also seen is a security guard of the star's wife. This picture has now gone viral on social media. One of the close sources of Jr. NTR says that the star hero loves Hyderabad Haleem and orders it quite often in Hyderabad. During his growing up years and until he became a popular star, Jr. NTR used to regularly visit the Charminar area to eat the local delicacies.

On the work front, Jr. NTR is all set to begin shooting for his untitled project which is being directed by Koratala Siva. Jr NTR is reuniting with Koratala Siva for the film, currently dubbed NTR 30, after Janatha Garage. Interestingly, this project also marks the Telugu debut of Janhvi Kapoor. The project was officially launched with a pooja a few weeks ago. Apart from SS Rajamouli, KGF director Prashanth Neel also attended the event as one of the main guests. Pictures and videos from the launch ceremony were shared on social media. In one of the videos, Jr NTR could be seen welcoming Janhvi for the launch.