Jubin Nautiyal and Payal Dev's romantic single 'Meri Tarah' out now

Mumbai, Jan 14 Popular singers Jubin Nautiyal and Payal Dev have come together for newly-released track 'Meri Tarah'. The romantic track features Himansh Kohli, Gautam Gulati and Heli Daruwala.

Speaking on featuring in the song 'Meri Tarah', Himansh says: "When you have a song by Jubin Nautiyal and Payal Dev and co-stars like Heli and Gautam, you know you are in the best hands possible. Shooting in Rajasthan for this song was an amazing experience and I am excited to see how everyone reacts to it."

Himansh is known for his movie 'Yaariyan', Heli has done several TV shows including 'Naagin 3', 'Humse Hai Life' and others.

Heli expresses her happiness at reuniting with Himansh after a gap of ten years.

"I am reuniting with Himansh, who is also a dear friend, after a gap of 10 years. We made our debut together and it feels like life has come a full circle from newcomers to acting again. Jubin is a personal favourite of mine so it's surreal to be in this video as well," she adds.

Former 'Bigg Boss 8' contestant Gautam is looking forward to receiving positive feedback from those who listen to this song.

He shares: "'Meri Tarah' is one more smashing product that does it best. I look forward to seeing what the reaction will be like."

Penned by Kunaal Vermaa and composed by Payal Dev, 'Meri Tarah' is directed by Navjit Buttar and has been shot in the quaint bylanes of Rajasthan. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, the song is now out on T-Series' Youtube channel.

