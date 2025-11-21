Jubin Nautiyal offers prayers at Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple, sings soulful bhajan

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 21 : Singer Jubin Nautiyal made a spiritual trip to Mahakaleshwar Temple on Friday morning, where he took part in the sacred Bhasma Aarti and offered prayers.

In visuals from inside the temple, Jubin could be seen soaking in the devotional energy as he joined others to witness the Bhasma Aarti. Offering his prayers to the deity, the singer also took part in the chanting of the mantras as he appeared immersed entirely in spirituality.

During a conversation with ANI, Jubin Nautiyal also sang a bhajan.

One of the most significant spiritual practices dedicated to Lord Shiva, Bhasma Aarti (offering with ashes), is performed during the auspicious Brahma Muhurta, between 3:30 and 5:30 AM. According to religious beliefs, the wishes of the devotee who participates in the Bhasma aarti are fulfilled.

As per the temple traditions, the ritual begins with the opening of Baba Mahakal's doors in the early hours, followed by a holy bath with Panchamrit, a sacred mixture of milk, curd, ghee, sugar, and honey.

The deity is then adorned with hemp and sandalwood before the unique Bhasma Aarti and dhoop-deep Aarti take place, accompanied by the rhythmic beats of drums and the resonating sound of conch shells.

Jubin Nautiyal shot to fame with his song 'Ek Mulaqat' from the film 'Sonali Cable' in 2014. The singer gradually built his diverse discography with the help of memorable hits like 'Kuch Din (Kaabil), 'Bawara Mann' (Jolly LLB 2), 'Akh Lad Jaave' (Loveyaatri) and others.

Earlier this month, Jubin also announced his much-awaited India Tour 2025-2026, revealing the scheduled dates and cities. The singer is expected to helm concerts across Indore, Lucknow, Kolkata, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Raipur, Chandigarh, Jaipur, and Delhi.

