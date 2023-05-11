Jubin Nautiyal's romantic track 'Hai Kaisi Kaisi' out now

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 11 : Singer Jubin Nautiyal, on Thursday, unveiled his new romantic track 'Hai Kaisi Kaisi'.

Taking to Instagram, Jubin shared a glimpse of her song which he captioned, "The dooriyaan with #HaiKaisiKaisi have finally ended!"

Composed by Jubin Nautiyal and Rocky Khanna, sung by Jubin and presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series.

'Hai Kaisi Kaisi' is a soulful ballad that beautifully captures the pain of distance in love, a broken heart, and a few complaints. Jubin's sensuous voice lends a poignant touch to the lyrics, while the symphonic notes of the music add to the intensity of the song.

The chemistry between Jubin and Samyra Moreir in the music video is electrifying and adds to the beauty of the song's poetic verses.

Soon after he shared the track fans flooded the comment section with red heart emoticons.

"Very very beautiful song," a fan commented.

A user commented, "What a soulful track."

Talking about the new track, singer Jubin said, "This one is a special song that is very close to my heart. It beautifully captures the pain of separation and longing, the kind of love most people have felt at some stage in their lives. I hope it will touch your heart and leave you with a message that love is worth fighting for."

Music composer and lyricist of the song, Rocky Khanna said, "We wanted to explore a different genre one that wasn't what you conventionally hear from Jubin. Hai Kaisi Kaisi truly showcases Jubin's versatility as an artist and we are happy with the way the track has turned out.

